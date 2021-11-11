WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 -- Rep. Brian J. Mast, R-Fla., has introduced legislation (H.R. 5847) to "amend title 49, U.S. Code, to provide that the transportation of goods from a port of entry and another place within the same State as such port does not constitute interstate transportation."The bill was introduced on Nov. 3 and has 19 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. R-Wis., Tom McClintock, R-Calif., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Rick Allen, R-Ga., Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Steve Womack, R-Ark., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Michael Guest, R-Miss., and Greg Pence, R-Ind.The legislation was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.For more information, Rep. Brian J. Mast, 2182 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3026; or in district offices at 121 S.W. Port St., Lucie Blvd., Port St Lucie, FL 34984; 772/336-2877; 171 S.W. Flager Ave., Stuart, FL 34994; 420 U.S. Highway One, Ste. 19, North Palm Beach, FL 33408; 561/530-7778; West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, 7305 N. Military Trail, Ste. 1A-366, Riviera Beach, FL 33410.

