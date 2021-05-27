WASHINGTON — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
WASHINGTON, May 24 — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3425) to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 "to reinstate the exception for de minimis payments by third party settlement organizations with respect to returns relating to payments made in settlement of payment card and third party network transactions, as in effect prior to the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act."The bill was introduced on May 20. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.
