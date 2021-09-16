WASHINGTON — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
***
$H 210914S2736NC
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 -- Rep. Kevin P. Brady, R-Texas, has introduced legislation (H.R. 5206) to "require the Internal Revenue Service to issue a report on the tax gap, to establish a fellowship program within the Internal Revenue Service to recruit mid-career tax professionals to create and participate in an audit task force."The bill was introduced on Sept. 10 and has 17 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., Tom Reed, R-N.Y., Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Jason Smith, R-Mo., Tom Rice, R-S.C., David Schweikert, R-Ariz., Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, A. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Ron Estes, R-Kan., Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., and Kevin Hern, R-Okla.The legislation was referred to the House Ways and Means and Financial Services committees.For more information, Rep. Kevin Brady, 1011 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4901; or in district offices at 200 River Point, Ste. 304, Conroe, TX 77304; 936/441-5700; 1300 11th St., Ste. 400, Huntsville, TX 77340; 936/439-9532.
***
$H 210914S2745FLA
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 -- Rep. Kevin P. Brady, R-Texas, has introduced legislation (H.R. 5206) to "require the Internal Revenue Service to issue a report on the tax gap, to establish a fellowship program within the Internal Revenue Service to recruit mid-career tax professionals to create and participate in an audit task force."The bill was introduced on Sept. 10 and has 17 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., Tom Reed, R-N.Y., Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Jason Smith, R-Mo., Tom Rice, R-S.C., David Schweikert, R-Ariz., Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, A. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Ron Estes, R-Kan., Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., and Kevin Hern, R-Okla.The legislation was referred to the House Ways and Means and Financial Services committees.For more information, Rep. Kevin Brady, 1011 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4901; or in district offices at 200 River Point, Ste. 304, Conroe, TX 77304; 936/441-5700; 1300 11th St., Ste. 400, Huntsville, TX 77340; 936/439-9532.
***
$H 210914S2747MINN
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 -- Rep. Kevin P. Brady, R-Texas, has introduced legislation (H.R. 5206) to "require the Internal Revenue Service to issue a report on the tax gap, to establish a fellowship program within the Internal Revenue Service to recruit mid-career tax professionals to create and participate in an audit task force."The bill was introduced on Sept. 10 and has 17 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., Tom Reed, R-N.Y., Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Jason Smith, R-Mo., Tom Rice, R-S.C., David Schweikert, R-Ariz., Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, A. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Ron Estes, R-Kan., Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., and Kevin Hern, R-Okla.The legislation was referred to the House Ways and Means and Financial Services committees.For more information, Rep. Kevin Brady, 1011 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4901; or in district offices at 200 River Point, Ste. 304, Conroe, TX 77304; 936/441-5700; 1300 11th St., Ste. 400, Huntsville, TX 77340; 936/439-9532.