WASHINGTON, Aug. 12 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 -- Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., has introduced legislation (H.R. 4970) to "direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a grant program to encourage the development and expansion of approved medical residency training programs in rural areas."The bill was introduced on Aug. 6 and was co-sponsored by Reps. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and Ron Kind, D-Wis. It was referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.For more information, Rep. Tom O'Halleran, 318 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3361; or in district offices at 405 N. Beaver St., Ste. 6, Flagstaff, AZ 65001; 211 N. Florence St., Ste. 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122; 3037 W. Ina Road, Ste. 101, Tucson, AZ 85741; 928/304-0131.