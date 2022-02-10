WASHINGTON — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 — Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6564) to "require educational agencies and institutions to provide in-person instruction to students as a condition of receiving Federal education funds."The bill was introduced on Feb. 2 and has 11 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Scott Desjarlais, R-Tenn., Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Thomas Tiffany, R-Wis., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Randy Weber, R-Texas, Dan Bishop, R-N.C., Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.The legislation was referred to the House Education and Labor Committee.For more information, Rep. Mark Green, 2446 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2811; or in district offices at 128 N. Second St., Ste. 104, Clarksville, TN 37040; 305 Public Square, Ste. 212, Franklin, TN 37064; 629/223-6050.