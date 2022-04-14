WASHINGTON — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from West Virginia for the week ending April 14, 2022.
WASHINGTON — Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., has introduced legislation (H.R. 7430) to "establish limitations on modifications to trade agreements."The bill was introduced on April 6 and has 10 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., A. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Gregory F. Murphy, R-N.C., Ron Estes, R-Kan., Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., and Kevin Hern, R-Okla.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Ways and Means and Rules committees. For more information, Rep. Adrian Smith, 502 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-6435; or in district offices at 1811 W. 2nd St., Ste. 275, Grand Island, NE 68803; 308/384-3900; 416 Valley View Drive, Ste. 600, Scottsbluff, NE 69361; 308/633-6333.
