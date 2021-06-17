WASHINGTON, June 17 -- The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia for the week ending June 17.
***
$H 210615S2048OHIO
WASHINGTON, June 17 -- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3914) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to permit individuals to select a monthly benefit payment date."The bill was introduced on June 15 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.
***
$H 210615S2050IDAHO
WASHINGTON, June 17 -- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3914) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to permit individuals to select a monthly benefit payment date."The bill was introduced on June 15 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.
***
$H 210615S2066WVA
WASHINGTON, June 17 -- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3914) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to permit individuals to select a monthly benefit payment date."The bill was introduced on June 15 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.
***
$H 210614S2041WVA
WASHINGTON, June 17 -- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3914) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to permit individuals to select a monthly benefit payment date."The bill was introduced on June 15 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.
***
$H 210609S1986WVA
WASHINGTON, June 17 -- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3914) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to permit individuals to select a monthly benefit payment date."The bill was introduced on June 15 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.
***
$H 210609S1988WVA
WASHINGTON, June 17 -- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3914) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to permit individuals to select a monthly benefit payment date."The bill was introduced on June 15 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.
***
$H 210609S1999WVA
WASHINGTON, June 17 -- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3914) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to permit individuals to select a monthly benefit payment date."The bill was introduced on June 15 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. Carol Miller, 465 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3452; or in district office at 307 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801; 601 Federal St., Elizabeth Kee Federal Bldg., Bluefield, WV 24701; 845 5th Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg., Huntington, WV 25701.