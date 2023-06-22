The U.S. Department of Education is appropriating $4.1 million for six projects across West Virginia that support universities and colleges in the state.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured the federal funding by submitting Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.
The federal funding will go to the following:
• Marshall University Research Corporation: $1 million to support research and education in cybersecurity, including the purchase of IT equipment and software.
• Concord University: $642,000 to support geoscience programs.
• Glenville State College Research Corporation: $855,000 to purchase equipment and technology for the Land Resources department.
• West Virginia University at Parkersburg: $596,000 to support upskilling incumbent workers program.
• West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is getting $227,000 to upgrade computer lab equipment for students.
