West Virginia University will receive $598,000 from the U.S. Department of Defense.
The funding is made possible through the Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (DEPSCoR) Program and will support WVU’s project titled “High-Temperature Topological Superconductivity in Correlated Two-Dimensional Heterostructures.”
“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important research projects,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.
“I’m pleased the Department of Defense is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with advancing our understanding of how topology plays into national security issues.
“As a proud supporter of the DEPSCoR program and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research opportunities across the Mountain State,” Manchin said.
“I’m pleased to see WVU once again leading the way in critical research that supports our national security,” said U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.
“This further proves that our country’s defense priorities can be strengthened right here in West Virginia.
“This funding will help give our state’s brightest minds the opportunity to solve some of our nation’s most important challenges and keep us safe,” Capito said.
Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research Program awards support research at higher education institutions across the country in fields relevant to the Department of Defense.
