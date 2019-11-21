ENID, Okla. –Two jet fighter planes used for pilot training at Vance Air Force Base in northern Oklahoma crashed Thursday morning, causing the death of two airmen, base officials announced.
The Air Force T-38 Talon jets held two individuals each, engaging in routine training exercises when the crash occurred at 9:10 a.m.
“Vance emergency response personnel are on the scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts,” the announcement said. “Additional details will be provided as information becomes available.”
Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their families.
The Talon-38 is a twin-engine supersonic fighter jet that’s been used for specialized pilot and instructor training at Vance Air Force Base for many years. The Air Force has scheduled its replacement with the T-7A Red Hawk jet fighter in in 2023.