Antoinette L. "Toni" Jones Webb. 70, of Dothan, WV, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, WV of ovarian cancer. She was born on March 1, 1949 in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Warren E. and Marguerite J. Ciarrochi Jones. Toni was a member SS Peter and P…