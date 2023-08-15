Traffic was backed up for hours around the Lewisburg area after a tractor trailer jammed into a corner of Bella The Corner Gourmet Tuesday afternoon. Store owner Tamera Pence said there have been four hits to the store from semi’s trying to make the tight turn since March 30th of this year. She said today’s was by far the worse. “You can see they took out a corner of the building and the tenants upstairs are out right now just waiting to hear when the structure is safe. I know I won’t be open for a while,” she said. Pence said she and the building’s owner have sent letters to elected officials asking for assistance. She said she received a response from the DOH in July saying it was under a 90 day review. 

