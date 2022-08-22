SUMMERSVILLE — A state police trooper testified Monday a Nicholas County man who died during a June 3 shootout with police took his own life during that shootout.
First Sgt. James Mitchell testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing on murder charges against Brent Tyler Kelly of Birch River that Richie Holcomb, who died inside an RV, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound from an AR-15. Mitchell said the suicide was confirmed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
It was bullets from that AR-15 that claimed the life of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker during the shootout.
Mitchell testified that evidence shows Kelly had gunshot residue on his hands, face and forehead but under cross-examination admitted he’s not sure if Kelly fired a shot during the two-plus hour standoff.
Under cross-examination, Kelly’s attorney, Robert McCoid of Wheeling, asked Mitchell if he had any information that Kelly fired shots that day.
“No, I have not,” Mitchell said.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/08/22/murder-charges-in-deputys-death-forwarded-to-grand-jury-trooper-says-second-suspect-took-his-own-life/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.