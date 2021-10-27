Trap Hill 30, Beckley-Stratton 12
Colton Tolliver returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to help Trap Hill defeat Beckley-Stratton 30-12 on Thursday.
Isaac Williams scored from one yard out and had a two-point conversion, Payton Dickens ran it in from 15 yards and added a two-point conversion and Lucas Waddell had a five yard touchdown run and a conversion for Trap Hill.
Alec Palmer rushed for over 100 yards with touchdowns of 55 yards and 60 yards for Beckley-Stratton.
Trap Hill (4-3) wraps up its season traveling to Meadow Bridge Thursday at 6 p.m. Beckley-Stratton (0-6) will host Princeton.