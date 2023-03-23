Tim Ellison will again assume the mayor’s seat in Pineville, filling the unexpired term of Toby Lane.
Ellison, who serves as Wyoming County Emergency Services director, was appointed by the town council during their March 20 meeting.
He previously served as mayor for 21 years, from 1996 until 2017, and spent four years as a council member.
Lane, who began his term July 1, resigned Feb. 28.
In his resignation letter, Lane said he had accepted a promotion at work, which doubled his responsibilities, and he could no longer do both jobs.
Per the town charter, the recorder fills the mayor’s position until council can appoint a replacement.
Victoria Knight Clay, the current recorder, has been filling the position temporarily.
Ellison will take office April 1.
