To operators of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail. Although closed down more than two months when the pandemic began earlier this year, the trails later reopened and quickly started drawing out-of-state visitors again. Now that summer is over and winter has chilled most outdoor activities, Covid-19 is not slowing down the stream of ATV visitors coming to Mercer County. Despite being closed for a little more than two months due to Covid, over 55,000 permits have been sold this year. Since trail riding is an outdoor sport, people look at it as a way to social distance while still enjoying themselves, according to John Fekete, deputy executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority. When the authority’s outlets sell a trail pass, the buyer is given a list of instructions detailing what they’re asked to do while in West Virginia. The instructions include wearing masks and taking other precautions while visiting local businesses and restaurants.
To three writers with ties to Greenbrier County who authored works that are included in a new collection of writing, art and photography, titled “In the Midst, a Covid-19 Anthology.” Selected for inclusion in the anthology were works by Sara Crickenberger and Eric Fritzius, both of Lewisburg, and Courtney Susman of Huntington. Susman and Crickenberger originally found inspiration for their poems while participating in a Carnegie Hall online creative writing workshop. Susman works for Generation West Virginia and is an adjunct faculty member at Marshall University. “In the Midst, a Covid-19 Anthology” is available from booksellers or by contacting IFWeditors@gmail.com.
To Mark Workman being named the Register-Herald Coach of the Year by the R-H sports writers. Workman’s first two years as the head coach at Liberty yielded almost no success on the field. He started his career with a 19-game losing streak that was snapped when the Raiders beat Wyoming East in the final game of the 2018 season, giving him 0-10 and 1-9 seasons to start his career. But those losses were the building blocks for success. That final win of that second year was the first of what would be a four-game win streak as the Raiders started 3-0 in 2019 before finishing 4-6. This year, he guided his team to a 6-0 record in the regular season as the Raiders hosted a playoff game for the first time in school history.
To the Greenbrier County Commission for deciding to enforce Gov. Jim Justice’s mask mandate in the county courthouse. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, commissioners had left the decision of whether or not to require courthouse employees to wear masks while inside the facility up to the elected official in charge of each office. But faced with an alarming increase in Covid-19 infections in Greenbrier and surrounding counties in the past month, coupled with the intervention of health officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison, commissioners decided to exercise their statutory authority over the courthouse and crack down on the scofflaws. Frankly, we remain perplexed as to why anyone, given the accelerated rates of transmission and the mounting number of deaths from this highly infectious disease, would choose not to wear a face covering in public.