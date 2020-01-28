The last flight of Kobe Bryant

AP PhotoA woman gets emotional at the scene of a small memorial left in remembrance to Kobe Bryant at the entrance of the Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Wynnewood, Pa. The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in the crash in Calabasas in foggy weather conditions Sunday morning.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)