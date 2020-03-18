The Greenbrier is suspending operations beginning noon on Thursday, after consideration and upon the advice of state and national government and health officials.
A press release from The Greenbrier states, "The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved. We appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our valued guests, and we look forward to welcoming them back when our doors reopen soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by COVID-19."