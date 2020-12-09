The WVU Tech women’s basketball team’s comeback against undefeated Cumberlands fell just short Tuesday night as the Patriots won a thriller 88-86 in Beckley.
The Lady Golden Bears were led by senior twins Brittney and Whittney Justice who scored 21 points each.
After holding a 24-23 lead at the end of the first quarter, Tech went into the locker room trailing three points. That deficit grew to 11 in the third quarter before Tech outscored the visitors 26-17 in the final frame with comeback effort falling short.
Alex Gray and Brianna Ball also scored in double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively, while Abbi Douglas led Cumberlands with 17 points. Hannah Lawson and Silvia Veloso added 14 each for the Patriots in the win.
With the loss Tech falls to 3-4 overall with a 1-4 record at home. The Lady Golden Bears will return to play Saturday when they travel to Pikeville.
They will return home on Dec. 19 when they open conference play against Carlow.