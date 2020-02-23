rio grande, ohio — The WVU Tech men and women continued their winning ways on the hardwood Saturday at the expense of longtime rival, Rio Grande
The No. 24 ranked women opened the day with a hard-fought, 77-74, win before the men completed the sweep of the homestanding RedStorm, with a 76-67 triumph.
Brittney Justice led the WVU Tech women with 21 points and sister Whittney Justice added 19. Kathylee Pinnock Branford added 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, while senior Laura Requena grabbed a team-high seven boards.
Tech forced 17 Rio Grande turnovers and turned them into 28 points and only allowed the RedStorm to score 11 of its 16 miscues.
Chyna Chambers led Rio Grande with 18 points.
The win ends the regular season for the Tech women who finish undefeated in the River States Conference (16-0) and 23-6 overall. The Golden Bears will carry an 18-game winning streak into the RSC Tournament where they host the No. 4 seed from the West Division, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The men, who jumped into the NAIA Division II poll this week at No. 20, took care of the RedStorm by outscoring Rio with another balanced effort which included 41 points off the bench to extend its winning streak to 10 games.
Darrin Martin maintained his hot hand to lead the Golden Bears with 20 points, while Tamon Scruggs and Juvante’ Hayes scored 15 points apiece.
Scruggs also grabbed eight rebounds and Andreas Jonsson chipped in nine points for Tech who committed only five turnovers in the win.
Greg Wallace and Hadith Tiggs led the RedStorm men with 18 points apiece.
The WVU Tech men will complete the regular season Monday night when it travels to Appalachian Bible College at 7 p.m. The men will also open RSC Tournament play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the No. 4 seed from the West division which is yet to be determined.
Both RSC tournament games will be played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.