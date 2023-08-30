Kenny Osborne was one of the most successful women’s basketball coaches in Concord history. One of the players he coached in 23 seasons with the Mountain Lions was Ashley Brown, who last spring was named the women’s head coach at WVU Tech.
The two will be courtside together once again, in different capacities.
Brown announced Wednesday that Osborne has been hired as her assistant coach for the upcoming season that starts in October.
Osborne coached Concord from 2020-2022 and amassed 306 career victories. He was the WBCA Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the Mountain Lions to a record 23-win season.
His career ended with three consecutive 20-win seasons.
Brown, a Summers County High School graduate, played for Osborne from 2010-2014.
"I'm happy to welcome Kenny to the Golden Bear women's basketball program," Director of Athletics Kenny Howell said in a press release. "His experience and skill set combined with his passion for teaching the game will make him a strong asset to the coaching staff.”
