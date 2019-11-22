morgantown – When West Virginia’s basketball team took the floor against Northern Colorado to begin a game that wound up far closer than anyone imagined, they did so only because they have adopted a “one for all, all for one” philosophy of the game.
With a highly-prized freshman, Oscar Tshiebwe, coming in to join budding star Derek Culver, it was easy to overlook the fact that bench strength and not star power would be what drives the 2019-2020 Mountaineers.
The way the talent is spread across the team played out for all to see in that Northern Colorado victory.
To start with, Coach Bob Huggins opened with Culver on the bench, part of what is becoming a never ending education program for the big man who sat out a suspension through the first semester last year.
Without Culver in the game, WVU put together a few interesting statements as to its depth.
l WVU’s first five baskets of the game were scored one each by the starting five.
l At halftime, WVU had played 10 players and all 10 had scored.
l At the end of the game, 11 players had appeared, all playing more than five minutes, all of them scoring.
l WVU pulled out a win for the second time in three games even though Tshiebwe had a sub-par four point, seven-rebound game while being on the floor for less than half the game.
This is a team with amazing balance.
“That goes back to what we have talked about before ... we might not have five better than their five but we have 10 better than their 10,” said Huggins of this year’s approach.
That’s not to take away from the top five, the men who start any individual game, for their role may not be to pour on the points but to work hard and push the opponent to its limit.
“For that to work, those guys have to wear those five out who are out there,” Huggins said.
The players seem to understand this team approach.
“It makes the teams have to scout us,” said senior Jermaine Haley, who took the Mountaineers on his shoulders along with Culver in the second half and finished with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. “The average night has Sean, Jordan, Oscar, D.C [Culver] ... everybody is going to have an opportunity to have their game this year.
“I think we are one of the deepest teams in America but we got a lot of young guys so it’s going to take us time to work iit out.”
One of the young guys is true freshman Miles “Deuce” McBride, who is proving himself a key cog in the mix.
“My job is to come off the bench and bring energy and have Huggs trust me to be able to put guys in the right spot. It takes a lot of maturity, so I have to grow up quick,” he said.
To do that, he must be unselfish, which seems to make up his whole persona. He’s one of those players who cherishes what he has now, not what lies ahead should he be able to rise to stardom.
“This was my whole goal, get a Power 5 spot, to get here, learn from Huggs, learn from the whole coaching staff and the older guys. It’s just a blessing to be here,” he said. “Just hoping we can grow and get better every day.”
It was quite telling that Culver, despite being disciplined in the first and probably would have been for the entire game had WVU turned it into a runaway, came off the bench aiming to hold up his end of the deal and 13 points while grabbing five rebounds in 11:11 of the second half.
“Derek came in and was super aggressive in the second half,” Haley said. “When you got guys like that, guys who can come in and just do different things it makes everyone’s job easier.”
WVU returns to the court against Boston University, a dangerous opponent, at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Terriers raised their season record to 3-2 on Tuesday by stunning unbeaten South Carolina, 78-70, on the road as part of the Cancun Classic.
