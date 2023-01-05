It’s a challenge that’s been around for a few years, but seems to be picking up support. Whether it is the outrageous cost increases of late, or more people are downsizing or for some other reason, more people seem to be drawn to the “no buy” challenge.
Some have pledged not to buy any new clothes, shoes or accessories for a set period of time, maybe a month or for as long as six months.
Still others have decided not to buy new toys for their children for a month or two.
Yet others have gone even further and decided not to buy anything that isn’t an absolute necessity for an entire year.
Those who have taken such paths have reportedly found that their bank accounts grew substantially, their credit card debt diminished, and their homes were cleaner. Imagine!
In our materialistic society, is it possible to turn 180 degrees and become minimalists?
At my age, I’ve accumulated a lot of junk – I mean, important items – that, at one time, were extremely important to me. Looking at some of that stuff now, maybe they weren’t so important after all.
My office is littered with pieces that, when first acquired, I thought were, well, pieces of history. Looking over those same things now, I’m thinking I could have been wrong.
Facing the new year, I’m giving serious thought to major downsizing – not only in my office, but other aspects of my life as well.
When I first took this job 30-plus years ago, I spent a lot of time going through catalogs and stores looking for just the right clothes, shoes, and other accessories. I found I was drawn by the brightest colors.
“Pick me, my fabric is such a dazzling shade of blue!” “I’m a brilliant yellow, pick me!” “Oh, but this soft peachy color would look fabulous...,” the store displays seemed to seductively whisper as I tried to ignore them.
Now, my daily mail brings no limit of catalogs that feature clothes, shoes, jewelry, furniture pieces, assorted collectibles, you name it.
My closets have clothes that still carry the price tags.
Those who know about such things claim we wear 20 percent of the clothes we own 80 percent of the time. In my case that may be closer to 3 percent of what I own 97 percent of the time.
When I was younger, I bought clothes for how they looked. Today, I buy for comfort. I don’t want form-fitting. I want pants with an elastic waist and shirts long enough that I don’t have to worry about people pointing and laughing should I need to bend over.
Magazines? Yes, I get a few. The problem is I don’t have the time to read them as fast as they accumulate. So, I have one shelf that is crammed with magazines that contain articles I’m going to read – some day.
Books? I have one room that has become more or less a library. I have reference books that are now out-of-print and can’t be replaced. My dad had dozens of books and I inherited those as well. All of those books mean a lot to me and I will likely not let them go in my lifetime.
Yes, I know there are Kindle versions that don’t take up any space in your home – and I own several of those. However, I still like to hold a book when I’m reading. And, I will get to those I’ve yet to read – some day.
Craft supplies? I could open a store. I have drawers of scrapbook items, jewelry making supplies, embroidery thread and patterns, knitting needles and yarn. All of these hobbies – and accompanying supplies – were purchased with the notion of helping my anxiety. They do help when I have the time to actually work with them. and I will – some day.
Genealogy? I had no idea that tracing one’s ancestors could become addictive. I lose track of time while chasing family members back dozens, even hundreds, of years. The problem is all that information has to be stored using a method that makes it accessible.
I’ve put my paternal family history in a book and have plans to complete my husband’s family as well as my maternal family history – some day.
Recipes? I have hundreds. I have my mom’s, some from both grandmothers, and a precious few from a great grandmother. Add to those the ones I’ve clipped from magazines and newspapers through the years. I have them crammed in boxes, folders, and binders.
Then there are the cookbooks, oh so many cookbooks.
Several years ago, I made “recipe books” for all my siblings with our own family favorites, memories they wanted to share, and old photos.
I am also going to organize all those collected recipes into a system that will make it easier to actually find and use them – some day.
This is the year I’m going to downsize. What doesn’t get tossed or shredded will find a permanent home and stay there, not scattered across the desktop or an end table somewhere in the house.
I also resolve not to buy any new clothes or shoes or craft supplies for the entire coming year. Of course, there is this pair of shoes I’ve had my eye on for several weeks now and I really need a new glue gun...
I will only borrow magazines and books from the local library or the library’s online service. Of course, when there is a new John Grisham and the wait time is months for me to get a turn at the book from the library, it wouldn’t hurt if I bought just that one...
I resolve not to clip any more recipes from any source until I organize all those that are already crammed into the shelves in my kitchen. Of course, I did see this new cookbook...
Then there’s the gift card I received for Christmas; it must be spent...
Who am I kidding? All that junk will likely still be littered across my office this time next year. My closet will likely hold some new pants with stretchy waistbands and new tops, complete with the price tags, that don’t come down quite as far in the back as I thought they would.
Here’s to 2023! May it hold cleaner table tops, downsized closets, well organized shelves, and bigger bank accounts for us all.
