First Lady Cathy Justice hosted Take a Paws to Read at the Governor’s Mansion, highlighting the significance of reading and celebrating the role of therapy dogs.
The event aimed to encourage students to pause and continue reading during the summer months, maintaining their reading skills.
“Reading is so important for student success, and our Take a Paws to Read event demonstrated the enjoyment that reading can bring,” Justice said.
“We want students to keep reading during the summer and discover the joy that books can bring.”
Third-grade students from Bridgeview Elementary, in Kanawha County, and Wayne Elementary, in Wayne County, participated, accompanied by their respective Friends With Paws therapy dogs, Louie and Winnie.
The therapy dogs have become cherished members of the school community, providing comfort and de-escalating emotional situations. They create a safe and non-judgmental space where students can practice their reading skills and share their stories with attentive and supportive companions.
“Our third grade students could not have been more proud and excited to attend the lawn party and lunch,” said Melissa Maynard, Wayne Elementary principal. “The campaign to encourage students to read during the summer promotes what we wish for each student to do during the summer. Having Winnie be a part of it made it even more special to be there.”
The Friends With Paws program has placed certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since April 2022, the program has placed 12 Friends With Paws therapy dogs in Communities In Schools (CIS) schools across the state.
CIS aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with the goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
In 2018, First Lady Justice started the CIS program in three pilot counties. Since then, the program has expanded to include 208 schools in 38 counties.
The event included engaging activities and a scavenger hunt on the Governor’s Mansion grounds. Guests included West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools David Roach and Truist West Virginia Regional President Patrick O’Malley, who commended the impact of the CIS and the Friends With Paws program.
