The Supreme Court’s Division of Probation Services released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a laboratory to provide reliable, accurate, and efficient substance abuse testing materials and screening services for probation and treatment court officers to effectively monitor individuals they supervise.
The deadline for questions in response to the RFP is March 17.
The deadline for Probation Services to respond to questions is March 31.
The expected award date is May 1.
The winning proposal should be able to supply up to 50,000 confirmations and 80,000 rapid screen test cups annually.
Details of the requested services are included in the RFP, which is available on the Supreme Court’s website: http://www.courtswv.gov/courtadministration/request-for-proposals.html.
The contract will be for services from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, with an option to renew on an annual fiscal year basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.