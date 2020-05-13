The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau has teamed up with FASTSIGNS of Beckley to show support for essential workers in Fayette County.
According to Becky Sullivan, the chamber and CVB’s executive director, the organization has yard signs for sale that indicate support of the county’s essential workers. There are four designs, with photos and a description of the program on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Each sign is $20 plus tax. A portion of the sales will be used to purchase gift certificates from local businesses to give to the essential workers. Those considered essential include hospital staff, police, fire, Emergency Medical Services, grocery store workers, mail couriers and trash collectors.
Signs can be purchased through the end of May at FASTSIGNS in Beckley or online.
After purchase, the signs can be picked up the following week at the chamber office at 310 W. Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill. People can also call FASTSIGNS at 304-712-3060 to purchase a Fayette County sign.
“We thank you for your involvement in the chamber and encourage you now more than ever to #shoplocal and #supportlocal,” Sullivan said in a message to members.
