The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB located at 310 W Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill will act as a drop off point for supplies to help those affected by the flooding that occurred in the Smithers area.
The supply center is also in need of volunteers at Valley PreK-8. Call 304-640-4394.
Supplies needed include:
Bleach, paper towels, cleaning rags, brushes, toilet paper, new brooms, new mops, hand sanitizer, gloves (work and non-latex plastic), all purpose cleaners, sanitizing wipes, women's sanitary items, diapers (newborn to 3), new toothpaste, new toothbrushes, shampoo, bar soap, box fans, bug spray, baby formula, dog and cat food, new pillows, new blankets, towels, wash cloths, detergent, manual can openers and dust pans.
