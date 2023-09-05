Jennifer Gilkerson arranges photography props for the second weekend West Virginia Sunflower Festival at Sunset Berry Farms in Alderson Wednesday. The festival is Sept. 9th and 10th from 10a.m to 4p.m. Visitors can enjoy taking photos in the flowers, vendors, live entertainment, bouquet workshops and a butterfly release.

