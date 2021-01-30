West Virginia is attracting the spotlight for its delivery and administration of doses of Covid-19 vaccinations. In a Washington Post story, the subhead of an online story read: West Virginia notches victory in pandemic fight.
By comparison, the state is doing a better job than all others.
In Mississippi, an online vaccine registration system surrendered to a sudden onslaught of traffic. In Georgia, officials at a local health department had to resort to counting every dose they received before scheduling appointments. In California, Idaho and North Dakota, vaccinations have been undercounted because workers forgot to click on a “submit” button at the end of the day.
Meanwhile, here in West Virginia on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice was busting his buttons, announcing that the state had become the first in the nation to complete its second round of Covid-19 vaccinations at all nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
As of the Friday Covid briefing, 17,763 residents and 19,836 staff members at each of West Virginia’s 214 long-term care facilities had chosen to be vaccinated.
Infections at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have decreased, the governor said.
Justice said that all teachers, service personnel, and other school employees who are interested in being vaccinated, but who have not yet received the first dose, should register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
“If you’re 50 or older and you passed on getting the shot at first, but now you’ve changed your mind, or if you’re under 50 and you’re interested, I would tell you to go register,” Justice said.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the governor said, “all school employees age 50 and above who had requested a vaccine during the first round will have received it.”
The latest vaccine numbers posted to the state’s Covid-19 website on Saturday now show a first-dose administration rate of 107.2 percent – exceeding 100 percent because of extra doses being extracted from vaccine vials.
Also, the state has a second dose administration rate of 67.2 percent.
West Virginia has administered 192,781 first doses and 66,177 second doses.
A New York Times database shows the state having administered 3.6 percent of the population with two shots of the vaccine, the best rate in the country.
● ● ●
All of this is happening at a time when state pandemic statistics are falling dramatically from records hit in early January.
Active cases have fallen from 29,257 on Jan. 10 to 21,807 on Saturday, according to the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Critical hospitalization stats are pulling back in a big way as well. Hospitalizations were at 481 in the Saturday report – down from 818 on Jan. 5. There were 132 patients in intensive care units – down from 219 on Jan. 6. And patients on ventilator support – the sickest of all patients – had fallen to 55 from 104 on Jan. 11.
Three important points to note: The daily positive test rate remains above 5.0 percent, the state reporting levels are now where they were the week of Thanksgiving – right after the holiday surge had begun, and the new, highly transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has emerged in Maryland.
The variant doesn’t appear to cause more severe illness or increase the likelihood of death, but health experts say it’s more transmissible and that vaccines may be less effective against it. It first made an appearance in the U.S. on Jan. 28 in South Carolina.