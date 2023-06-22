Wyoming County Council on Aging’s Summer Health Fair is scheduled today, June 27, at the senior center, located at 695 Mountaineer Highway in Mullens, to help seniors maintain or improve their quality of life.
Several vendors, exhibiting products and services, will participate from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Seniors will have opportunities to visit vendors before and after lunch.
Council on Aging services include the following:
• Hot, nutritious meals that can be delivered to the door if the senior is homebound.
• Transportation to senior centers, medical appointments, and shopping.
• Personal care and homemaker services, including assistance in bathing, dressing, eating, and other personal needs.
• Senior center activities and services that provide fellowship, as well as educational and recreational opportunities designed to meet various interests and tastes.
For more information, phone 304-294-8800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.