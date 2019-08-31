Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Walgren family shows 16-year-old Corey Walgren. The suicide of Walgren, a suburban Chicago honor-roll student, raised sensitive questions about how to confront students suspected of recording and sharing sexual images and helped spur changes in Illinois law. A lawsuit brought by Walgren's parents that helped answer some of those questions has now been settled, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill inspired by the case that requires that parents be present when school authorities interrogate their child. (Photo Courtesy the Walgren Family via AP, File)