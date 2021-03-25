Girls Basketball
Independence 39, Meadow Bridge 28
meadow bridge — Emily Suddreth recorded a triple double as Independence beat Meadow Bridge 39-28 Wednesday night at Meadow Bridge.
Suddreth scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds, also blocking a staggering 18 shots in the win. Charity Reichard led Meadow Bridge with seven.
Meadow Bridge will host Greenbrier West on saturday at 3 p.m.
Independence (1-0)
Jenna Harvey 2, Alli Hypes 12, Alexis Clark 11, Nevecha Brown 2, Emily Suddreth 12
Meadow Bridge (2-4)
Jenna Gladwell 4, Kinsley Gwinn 5, Charity Reichard 7, Alexis Cooper 4, Amber Stiffler 3, Abigail Cooper 1, Sierra Simmons 4
I: 6 10 14 9 — 39
MB: 9 7 5 7 — 28
3-point goals — I: 3 (Clark 3); MB: Gwinn 1). Fouled Out —
Meadow bridge will host west saturday 3
Wyoming East 71, PikeView 43
gardner — Freshman Madison Clark scored 16 points as Wyoming East rolled to a 71-43 road win over Class AAA PikeView.
Kayley Bane and Skylar Davidson each had 15 points for East in the win with Davidson dishing out seven assists. Hannah Perdue led the Panthers with 22 points.
East will travel to Beckley on Saturday with a start time of 4:30.
Wyoming East (3-1)
Skylar Davidson 15, Sarah Saunders 5, Hannah Blankenship 2, Daisha Summers 6, Kayley Bane 15, Abby Russell 6, Madison Clark 16, Maggie Trent 2, Maddie Bower 2, Savannah Smoot 2
PikeView
Hannah Harden 6, Pat Farmer 2, Hannah Perdue 22, Montana Mann 2, Anyah Brown 7, Brooke Craft 4
WE: 18 22 16 15 — 71
PV: 6 18 8 11 — 43
3-point goals — WE: 5 (Davidson 1, Clark 1, Bane 2, Russell 1); PV: 1 (Perdue 1). Fouled Out — PV: Craft
Montcalm 40, Greenbrier West 35
charmco — Olivia Alexander and Kaileigh Hodges scored nine points apiece in Montcalm’s 40-35 win over Greenbrier West.
Allyson Dunn scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Cavaliers, who visit Meadow Bridge Saturday at 4 p.m.
Montcalm
Jaden Lambert 7, Olivia Alexander 9, Makenzie Crews 7, Kaileigh Hodges 9, Summer Williams 6, Payton Lester 2.
Greenbrier West
Natalie Agee 2, Meagan Poticher 5, Raelynn Palmer 5, Allyson Dunn 19, Brooke Nutter 2, Hannah Sweet 2.
M 12 8 5 15 — 40
GW 2 8 11 14 — 35
3-point goals — M: 0; GW: 1 (Palmer). Fouled out — GW: Agee, Dunn.