Wyoming County students will again return to the classroom on a staggered schedule.
Students in grades 1, 3, 6, and 10 will return Thursday, Aug. 24.
Those in grades 2, 7, 8, 11, and 12 return Friday, Aug. 25.
Kindergarten open house activities are also set for Friday, Aug. 25.
Grades 4 and 5 return Monday, Aug. 28, along with high school freshmen.
Prekindergarten open house activities are also set for Monday, Aug. 28.
All students return Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Following a summer filled with workshops and additional training sessions, teachers and service personnel returned Monday.
Motorists are also reminded to use caution as the school buses return to county roads.
“When you see a school bus slowing down or stopping, it’s not just the bus that you need to have your eyes on – but the surrounding area too,” according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Drivers should take note of the areas around the bus as children board or exit the school bus and stop several feet behind the bus, providing children with an extra margin of safety.
It is also illegal to pass a school bus while the stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing as it poses a significant threat to children and other motorists on the road.
County students will again have the opportunity to eat a free breakfast and lunch at school through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.
The CEP was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas.
This is the fourth year for the option in Wyoming County.
The CEP serves as an alternative to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility applications for free- and reduced-price eligible students in high-poverty Local Education Agencies. If at least 40 percent of a school’s student population is directly certified for free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the option.
Wyoming County Schools has also adapted a national campaign to raise public awareness of the threat of school violence in any form.
“See Something, Say Something” provides students, staff, parents, and other individuals the opportunity to report any suspicious behavior at any time, according to officials.
Every school in the county now exhibits a banner containing a QR code. A QR (quick response) code consists of black or colored pixels on a white background – a type of barcode loaded with specific information – which can be read by an imaging device.
“Student safety is one of our primary responsibilities, and we take this charge very seriously,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“We want children to attend schools that reinforce safety, in all regards, and this goal begins with relationships.
“School employees, students, families, and community members must work together, as a team, to communicate and remain actively engaged to assure the safety and well-being of our children.
“Our Pledge to ‘See Something, Say Something’ will be constantly reinforced to our students, employees, and families. Working together, our students will have safe learning environments,” Cline said in her letter welcoming students and staff back this week.
“Wyoming County Schools is thankful for the community support that enables Wyoming County’s students to experience a high-quality education. The citizens of Wyoming County have consistently supported our children through our school system throughout history.
“We pledge to provide the best learning experiences possible for the students that we serve, now and in the future,” she emphasized in the letter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.