As the West Virginia Legislature begins its regular session this week, Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, will be looking at several key issues for Wyoming County.
One bill that he’s already sent to Charleston will add a per-acre tax onto vacant land parcels owned by out-of-state land companies.
In Wyoming County, 87 percent of the land is owned by out-of-state land companies, which has significantly crippled economic development, according to officials.
The companies holding on to the large parcels limits the space for building new homes and for new businesses, Stover explained.
“The new tax will bring millions of dollars into the county coffers,” Stover said. “Hopefully these companies will let go of some of this land – either they’ll let go of it or pay the taxes.
“Right now, we are walking into what will, perhaps, be our biggest economic boom ever in Wyoming County,” he emphasized. “We’re going to need land for housing and land for other development.”
New technologies are creating a new era in the coal industry and Wyoming County seems to be sitting in the sweet spot.
For generations, the waste from coal has been abandoned in sludge ponds, gob piles, and impoundments across the county.
With new technologies, those waste products can now be extracted and processed into products that are in great demand across the globe.
Two companies poised to use new technologies are moving into the county, including AmeriCarbon Products and Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, both headquartered in Morgantown and both committed to constructing processing plants in Wyoming County.
AmeriCarbon Products is building the United States’ first coal-to-carbon processing plant in Wyoming County’s new $7 million Barkers Creek Industrial Park, located near Mullens.
In three to five years, converting coal into carbon products is projected to jump from the current $10-billion-a-year industry to a $100-billion-a-year industry – and Wyoming County is expected to play a significant role in the market, according to officials.
Omnis will use coal waste to extract rare earth metals, then sell them for components in cell phones, computers and other electronic devices.
Omnis’ technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using ultra-high heat without acids or harmful chemicals.
The technology recovers 100 percent of the metals, including all critical, strategic, and rare earth metals, with zero waste and no harmful emissions, according to officials.
Coal waste impoundments and gob piles are rich in critical metals, including strategic metals and rare earth metals. Millions of tons of these metals are concentrated from the natural coal seam sources. The coal mining process has concentrated these minerals, and they are available in the multitude of waste impoundments.
The industries are expected to create dozens of new jobs in the county.
“These people have got to live somewhere and we need land to build houses,” Stover noted.
“These bills are extremely complicated,” Stover said. “We may not get it passed this session, but I hope to get it passed before I leave office.”
Stover is looking at his third regular session in the state Legislature and has one more remaining in his term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
“If we can get this bill passed, it will be a godsend,” he emphasized.
“I will also be watching to make certain that construction on the Coalfields Expressway continues,” he said.
For three decades, construction on the highway was extremely slow. Gov. Jim Justice, however, hopes to complete it.
Stover has also been a strong supporter of the four-lane, undertaking several walks from McDowell County to Charleston over the years to promote the importance of the road’s economic impact on the area.
The Expressway has brought an economic boom to Mullens since the new four-lane opened there in 2020 – 31 years after the project was first launched with a legislative resolution.
New businesses, including restaurants and lodging for recreational trail riders, have opened in Mullens with the highway.
Trail riders, pulling equipment trailers, have discovered they can ride a four-lane highway all the way into Mullens.
Additionally, people in surrounding counties have discovered they can be in Mullens in a matter of minutes to patronize the restaurants.
The Mullens link was extended from the 6.9-mile Sophia to Slab Fork section in Raleigh County, which opened to the public in 2009. It took nearly a dozen more years for the new four-lane to reach Wyoming County.
Gov. Justice broke ground Aug. 1 on the 5.12-mile section from Indian Ridge, the border between McDowell and Wyoming counties, to W.Va. Rt. 16. The section is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be McDowell County’s first four-lane.
In 2001, a 1.5-mile section of unpaved, graded four-lane was constructed near what would become the site of FCI (Federal Correctional Institution) McDowell on Indian Ridge, four miles north of Welch. The section was then forgotten until Gov. Justice broke ground on the same site in August.
Right-of-way is currently being obtained for the Welch to W.Va. 16 stretch.
Next year, the environmental impact study will be completed on the seven-mile link that will take the Expressway from W.Va. Rt. 16 to Pineville, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.
An additional project includes a five-mile stretch of the new highway from Mullens to Twin Falls Resort State Park and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.
Environmental impact studies on the projects are now underway or have been completed. Pending funding availability, it will likely be 2027 before motorists are driving on the new eight miles of the four-lane.
Designated as U.S. Rt. 121, the Coalfields Expressway will traverse 62 miles across McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia when completed, and another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
Once all planned sections of the Coalfields Expressway are completed, it will eventually connect the West Virginia Turnpike at Beckley with U.S. 23 at Slate, Va.
Additionally, Stover said the legislature will likely pass a bill that makes Daylight Savings Time permanent.
“The federal government may do it,” he said.
Stover believes that as many as 99 percent of his district wants Daylight Savings Time to be permanent.
Most people are against the time changing back and forth in the spring and fall, he said.
Daylight Savings Time moves an hour of daylight from early morning to evening.
Given a choice, most people want that extra hour of daylight in the evening, so they have some daylight left to do things when they get home from work, he explained.
Of course, there are people who would rather have that hour in the morning for school children waiting on the bus, but students are going to school in the dark now, Stover said.
The legislature will also be looking at getting rid of the car tax, Stover said.
“It won’t come back as a constitutional amendment after all the amendments were defeated in November,” he said. “But the governor has a plan to remove the tax and senate leaders have a plan.
“People will still pay the tax to the county, then it will be refunded in some way by the state,” he believes.
Stover will also be working with the county’s municipalities and agencies to help with requested grant funding through the state Senate Local Economic Development Assistance Grant program.
The grants are awarded for sums of maybe $40,000 or $60,000, which sometimes can put a project over the top, Stover explained.
The funding is to support economic development efforts, but the municipality or organization has to get the information to Stover, he emphasized.
