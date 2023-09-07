The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ State Wildlife Center will celebrate its 100th anniversary during a weekend of special events Sept. 15-16.
“The State Wildlife Center has been an incredible educational resource for the past century and I’m excited to see even more West Virginia residents and visitors learn about our state’s abundant wildlife species and their importance to our heritage and ecosystem,” said Gov. Jim Justice.
“I want to encourage folks to visit this remarkable place and help us celebrate 100 years of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center.”
The weekend will include games and crafts at the Nature Activity Center, live music and an appearance by French Creek Freddie at the amphitheater, and free cake at the gift shop.
On Saturday, the first 100 visitors will receive a free pepperoni roll, a local favorite that adds a touch of West Virginia flavor to the celebration.
The WVDNR also unveiled a new logo for the State Wildlife Center that pays homage to its rich history while infusing a fresh and inspiring look for the facility. The new logo features vibrant colors, modern typography and natural elements that represent some of West Virginia’s most iconic wildlife species, such as white-tailed deer, turkey and black bear, according to a press release.
“As we look to the next 100 years, the WVDNR remains committed to fostering a profound appreciation for our native species and promoting responsible stewardship of their delicate ecosystems so future generations can continue to marvel at the wonders of West Virginia’s diverse flora and fauna,” said Brett McMillion, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources director.
Passes to the State Wildlife Center are available to purchase online for the first time. Annual passes for individuals and families are $10 and $25, respectively. A friends and family annual pass is also available for $40.
The Wildlife Center has a rich history, dating back to 1923 when it was established as a game farm. Since then, the Upshur County facility has evolved to become a center for wildlife conservation and education and today features a variety of native wildlife species that can be viewed in a natural setting.
“The State Wildlife Center is a tremendous resource for people to connect with the very essence of what makes West Virginia so special — its natural beauty, its abundant wildlife and its rich heritage,” said James Bailey, West Virginia Department of Commerce secretary.
From April 1 to Oct. 31, the State Wildlife Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children 6 to 15 years old and can be purchased at the gate. Kids 5 and younger get in for free.
The Wildlife Center offers guided tours upon request. School groups and other organizations can book a tour by calling the Wildlife Center at 304-924-6211 weekdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit WVdnr.gov/west-virginia-wildlife-center.
