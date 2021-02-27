Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness in advance of potential flooding that may affect West Virginia this coming week.
This State of Preparedness covers the 50 West Virginia counties – including ll counties on Southern West Virginia – currently categorized by the National Weather Service as being under a Flood Watch or a Hazardous Weather Outlook. Certain regions within these counties are currently under a Flood Warning, according to the NWS.
The National Weather Service in Charleston reported Saturday night that multiple rounds of rain are expected to pass over the state this weekend, which could prompt 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, depending on location. Most of the rain will become runoff, causing a rise along small creeks, streams, and rivers late tonight through Sunday night.
The heaviest rains are forecast in a line between Logan County and northern Raleigh County.
The Governor’s State of Preparedness allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.
Additionally, the Governor has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.
Gov. Justice stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.