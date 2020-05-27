As testing at the Huttonsville Correctional Center identified 102 inmates with COVID-19 over the past several days, West Virginia’s number of confirmed cases continued to climb on Wednesday with 46 new cases confirmed out of a 1,442 new tests in the previous 24 hours for a daily positive test rate of 3.19 percent.
As such, the cumulative positive test rate continued its climb, too, to 2.12 percent. In total, 89,460 people in West Virginia – just shy of 5 percent of the state’s population – have been tested for the highly contagious and sometimes fatal coronavirus. As of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting 1,899 confirmed cases with 74 deaths.
The confirmed cases in the state on Tuesday, 1,854, translates as 103 per 100,000 people. The death toll of 74 translates as 4 per 100,000 who live in West Virginia.
Randolph County, where the corrections center is located, saw its confirmed cases hit 104, becoming the sixth county in the state to top 100. Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle continues to lead all counties with 286 confirmed cases.
Fayette County saw its total increase by one to 47.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (47/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (164/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/8), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (104/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).