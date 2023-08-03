Gates are set to open for the 98th annual State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 a.m., with carnival rides opening at 11 a.m.
To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and a $25 all-day ride pass.
“We have a great 10-days planned this year, including two already sold-out concerts, amazing fair food, thrilling rides, and livestock shows throughout the week,” said Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO. “Summer may be ending, but there is still time to get a few more days of fun in!”
The concert series features two sold-out shows this year, including HARDY with special guest John Morgan and Lainey Wilson with special guest Meg McRee.
Tickets are still available for Yung Gravy with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip (Aug. 10), Nelly with special guest Trea Landon (Aug. 11), the Buckin’ B Bull Ride (Aug. 12), Zach Williams with special guest David Leonard (Aug. 16), Riley Green with special guest Chase McDaniel (Aug. 17), Whiskey Myers with special guest Matt Koziol (Aug. 18) and Ludacris (Aug. 19).
Statler Brothers’ Sons Wilson Fairchild will also take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as a free show.
True to its roots, the State Fair of West Virginia will feature a full 10-days of livestock shows, including the West Virginia High School Rodeo, Junior 4-H and FFA livestock shows, horse shows, and of course, the fan-favorite Draft Horse Pull on Friday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m.
Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy’s Magic Monday (Aug. 14), Senior Citizen’s Day (Aug. 15), the Early Bird Special featuring $1 admission from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Aug. 16) and Military Discount Day (Aug. 17).
Children ages 10 and under will again get in free all day, every day.
The week is also filled with free entertainment for all ages, including the All-American High Dive, Aussie Animal Kingdom, Disc Connected K9s, Roberto the Magnificent, the Hot Glass Academy, and the return of hypnotist Catherine Hickland to the U.S. Cellular Free Stage.
Sponsors include American Beer and the Runyon Family, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Busch Light, Doulgas A Bicksler CPA, 99.5 WJLS, Long View Eye Center, Farm Credit, First Energy Foundation, Paradise RVs, People’s Bank, Pepsi, Tractor Supply, U.S. Cellular, Warren’s Real Estate and Auction, WV811 and the WV Lottery.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years of “Cue the Fun” Aug. 10-19.
For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
