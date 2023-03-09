The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has appropriated $17,424,327 for the state of West Virginia to support the habitat and conservation of fish and wildlife in West Virginia and increase access to outdoor opportunities and education for people across the state.
“West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and incredible wildlife,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“Like many of my fellow West Virginians, I enjoy hunting, fishing and exploring our public lands, and I’ve instilled that love and appreciation for the great outdoors in my children and grandchildren.
“I am pleased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investing in conservation and recreation projects that educate our communities, restore forest and freshwater habitats and promote access to outdoor recreation across the Mountain State.
“As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure West Virginia’s public lands are protected for generations to come,” Manchin said.
“West Virginia is truly ‘wild and wonderful,’ and it is important that we take steps now to maintain that trademark for generations to come,” emphasized U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“It is also important that our outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen maintain access to our public lands, and that their proud culture and traditions are carried on.
“I’m pleased to announce this funding today, and will continue to advocate for the resources we need to preserve the aspects of our state that make it so special,” Capito said.
