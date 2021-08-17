Sprouting Farms Mobile Markets is working to bring fresh produce from local farmers to a location near you.
Monroe County Markets are every Wednesday at Lindside Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Greenville Farm Kitchen (located in the old Greenville High School Cafeteria from 2 -5 p.m. The markets in Summers County are every other Friday (Aug. 27, Sept. 10 and 24, Oct. 8 and 22) at the Summers County Council on Aging (gravel parking lot from noon to 2 p.m. and the Hilldale Dollar Store parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m.
Sprouting Farms Mobile Markets accept SNAP EBT, senior vouchers and offer senior and SNAP stretch discounts.