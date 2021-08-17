veggies

Sprouting Farms Mobile Markets accept SNAP EBT, senior vouchers and offer senior and SNAP stretch discounts. Submitted photo

Sprouting Farms Mobile Markets is working to bring fresh produce from local farmers to a location near you.

Monroe County Markets are every Wednesday at Lindside Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Greenville Farm Kitchen (located in the old Greenville High School Cafeteria from 2 -5 p.m. The markets in Summers County are every other Friday (Aug. 27, Sept. 10 and 24, Oct. 8 and 22) at the Summers County Council on Aging (gravel parking lot from noon to 2 p.m. and the Hilldale Dollar Store parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m.

