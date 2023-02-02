Spring will come early this year if two West Virginia weather-predicting mammals can be believed.
Under overcast skies at opposite ends of the state Thursday morning, both French Creek Freddie and Concord Charlie did not see their shadows, indicating spring will arrive soon.
Their predictions are in direct contrast to that of Punxsutawney Phil, the more famous of the trio, who did see his shadow from his home at Gobbler’s Knob, in Pennsylvania.
According to tradition, if skies are cloudy and the groundhog does not see its shadow, an early spring is on the horizon.
If skies are clear and the groundhog gets a peek at his shadow, six more weeks of winter can be expected.
Though he’s made no actual public appearance, Concord Charlie has taken center stage during Concord’s annual Groundhog Day Breakfast since 1978 in Mercer County.
Traditionally through the university president, Charlie’s predictions have foretold more winter weather 40 percent of the time, while 60 percent of his predictions have indicated an early spring.
From his home in the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, French Creek Freddie’s forecasts have been accurate about 50 percent of the time over the past 40 years, according to officials.
In the Northern Hemisphere, spring will officially arrive March 20, with the arrival of the vernal equinox, or astronomical spring – in about six weeks.
Meteorologically, however, spring arrives March 1, based on annual temperature cycles.
Over the next three months, temperatures are predicted to be above normal in southern West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.