Spring fire season continues through May 31 and marks the return of burning restrictions in West Virginia, prohibiting open burning between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
More than 99 percent of all wildfires in West Virginia are caused by people, directly or indirectly, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Burning debris accounts for 35 percent of all wildfires during the past 10 years.
Spring is the season with the highest daily average of fires, largely due to an increase in outdoor fires – especially tree, brush, and grass fires, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“Since Jan. 1 we have responded to 162 fires that have burned approximately 1144.1 acres,” said Jeremy Jones, assistant state forester.
State Forestry Division safety regulations for outdoor fires include the following:
• Burning is prohibited during fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If burning has occurred during permitted hours (5 p.m. to 7 a.m.), the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
• All fires must have a ring or safety strip.
• The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.
• Fire must be attended until completely extinguished.
• Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt.
• Spark-throwing machinery, such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire, must contain an adequate spark arrestor.
• Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris, and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection, preventing the escape of fire to adjacent lands.
To protect property, homeowners are also urged to:
• Remove dead leaves, pine needles, tree branches and combustible debris from around their homes.
• Don’t store firewood on or under porches or decks.
• Don’t store machinery such as four-wheelers and lawn mowers under decks or porches.
• Use fire-resistant plants around the house, including flowering dogwoods, azaleas, among others.
“Our fire laws protect one of West Virginia’s most valuable resources – our forests,” Jones said.
“We urge everyone who burns anything outside to be completely familiar with the guidelines available on our website.”
Commercial burning during prohibited periods requires a permit, which are issued by local Division of Forestry offices. A permit is required for each commercial burning site.
Any person or company who causes a fire on any grass or forest land must reimburse the state for costs to suppress the fire.
Fines for forest fires caused by negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.
For more information, visit wvforestry.com/fire-laws
