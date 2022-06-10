Ziolkowski South MVP; North wins on buzzer-beater

The final girls basketball game of the 2022 high school season was a thriller on Friday in the North-South All-Star Classic at the South Charleston Community Center.
The Cardinals and Bears traded leads the entire game before things came down to the wire with less than a minute remaining as Frankfort’s Halley Smith hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give North the 60-59 win.
Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski, a Marshall signee, was the South’s MVP with 19 points.
“I knew we needed two to tie it up but that felt really good coming off,” Smith said. “I expected her to drive but then got the kick and let it go and it fell for me. It felt good. I was shaking afterwards. The adrenaline especially in a game like that with all the girls on the court. They’re here to play and they all deserve to be here.”
Smith finished with 11 points.
The South got off to a slow start, shooting 4 of 16 in the first quarter as the North jumped out to a 14-9 lead after the opening period. In the second, though, the North went cold as it was 2 of 13 in the quarter and South was 7 of 16 to take a 24-20 lead at halftime.
The North continued its cold spell to start the second half, allowing the South to take a 35-24 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. That lead was the largest of the night for the South, but the North went on a 12-2 run in the final two minutes of the third quarter and the South’s lead was cut to just one point, 51-50, heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, the North took its first lead since the first at 51-50 as North Marion’s Katlyn Carson hit a field goal.
The teams traded leads multiple times throughout the quarter with Ziolkowski scoring seven points, going 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. Free throws aided the Cardinals as they went 14 of 18 from the line in the fourth quarter.
After the South’s Hannah Perdue (PikeView) gave the Cardinals a 59-57 lead with a free throw, the Bears inbounded with eight seconds left.
The ball was dished out to Smith and Smith drained the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer as North took the 60-59 win.
“If I was gonna coach one last basketball game in the state of West Virginia, that would be the one,” Morgantown coach Jason White, who is moving to North Carolina, said.
“Down 11 I just told the kids I’m so proud of them for continuing to play. A lot of all-star games you don’t see much defense.”
Parkersburg South’s Skyler Bosley was the North’s MVP and leading scorer with 17 points.
Representing the Kanawha Valley were Capital’s Natalyia Sayles and Talayah Boxley and Herbert Hoover’s Sasha Savetava. Boxley score eight points, Sayles scored four and Savetava scored two.
Boxley, who will play in college but hasn’t committed, talked about her final high school game.
“It was fun, it was my last high school game and I got to play with my old teammates, that was great,” she said. “We came a long way and for us to be able to represent Capital in the North-South game is a big deal.”
North 60, South 59
South 9 15 10 23 — 59
North 14 6 16 24 — 60
South: Boxley 2-6 2-2 8, Perdue 3-15 5-7 13, Tabor 0-7 0-0 0, Summers 3-7 1-1 7, Ziolkowski 6-14 7-10 19, Sayles 2-3 0-0 4, Savetava 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Leggett 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 20-62 15-20 59
North: Bosley 4-12 4-4 17, Smith 4-7 2-4 11, Ammons 2-7 0-0 6, Ferguson 2-4 0-0, Carson 2-7 0-0 4, Morgan 1-6 0-0 2, Montgomery 2-8 0-0 6, Taylor 4-6 0-0 9. Totals: 19-57 6-8 60