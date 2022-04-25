Ziolkowski officially signs with Marshall

Olivia Ziolkowski had her mind made up. Then, all it took was one visit to the Cam Henderson Center to change everything.
The Woodrow Wilson senior did an about face last week when she announced her commitment to Marshall University. On Monday, she signed the letter of intent to officially become the newest member of the Thundering Herd’s women’s basketball team.
Ziolkowski had originally favored Fairmont State over the likes of Alderson Broaddus, West Virginia Wesleyan, Frostburg State (Md.) and a few smaller out-of-state schools. But a late trip to Huntington to meet head coach Tony Kemper and her future teammates left a huge impression.
“It was kind of last-second. I had my very first visit down there last Friday, and as soon as I got there I just fell in love with it,” she said. “All of my other (options) were just out of the way.”
The way she was welcomed made a difference.
“Obviously all of their (facilities were) really nice, but you see that in a lot of different places,” Ziolkowski said. “What really stuck out to me was how family-oriented they were. The coaches were all super nice to me, and the girls specifically came up to me and spoke to me, which was something that hasn’t happened in any of my other visits. That was really welcoming and made me feel like I really wanted to be there.”
Ziolkowski was an honorable mention Class AAAA all-stater this season and helped lead the Flying Eagles to the state tournament her sophomore and junior years.
She was also a second-team all-stater on Woodrow’s region champion volleyball team last fall. She only played her final three years of high school, and decided after the state tournament that basketball was the path she wanted to take.
“I was grateful to have a really good coach and really good teammates,” Ziolkowski said. “I learned a lot.”
Ziolkowski was part of a successful stretch for the Flying Eagles and coach Brian Nabors.
“Definitely very big memories. Stuff I’ll never forget,” she said. “Especially sophomore year with seniors Liz Cadle and Victoria Staunton (when the Flying Eagles won their first round state tournament game before is was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic). That was probably my favorite year if I had to pick.
“Every year, though, we’ve always been close knit. It’s really been family more than anything.”
Which Marshall now knows is important to her.
Email: gfauber
@register-herald.com;
follow on Twitter
@gfauber5