Zeboskey ready for one more tour

If anyone knows anything about dealing with inconsistency, it's Josh Zeboskey.
The left-hander out of Wyoming East High School is back for his third season with the West Virginia Miners. Like all other players, he had most of his college season and all of his summer ripped away by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
But there were lapses for Zeboskey way before the days of Covid. He went to Potomac State after high school and left after one season, then returned after a year off.
He went on to Fairmont State in 2019 before transferring to Marshall last spring. That's when the pandemic hit, and he was limited to 1 1/3 innings with the Thundering Herd.
"It's been a journey, man," Zeboskey said. "It's been a ride. I wouldn't change it for the world. I learned a lot, have grown up a lot and got to play some really competitive baseball. It's been fun. I'm trying to take it as far as I can go."
His latest stop has him in familiar surroundings, both on the field and in atmosphere.
Zeboskey will be with the Miners when they open the season Thursday at the Johnstown (Pa.) Mill Rats. The Mill Rats will then come to Beckley for three games at Linda K. Epling Stadium starting Friday.
He was able to make it through the entire season with the Thundering Herd, finishing with 1-3 record and two saves in 16 relief appearances. He had a 4.71 earned run average and struck out 25 batters while walking six in 21 innings.
Tim Epling, who will return as the Miners manager after taking the 2019 season off, is excited about what he will get from Zeboskey.
"Zebo? Let me tell you, you won't find a better competitor when he comes out there," Epling said. "He plays the game the way you're supposed to. He's intense, he's really focus-minded. He wants to win. I'm glad he's a part of our program this year."
Epling smiles when it comes to Zeboskey's mechanics. He delivers from myriad arm slots.
"I don't know how to talk about his mechanics, and I'm a pitching guy," Epling said. "All I know is if you put his arm on a clock, every number on the clock is hit with his arm. And everything has movement. It's hard for hitters to figure out. And he's got a little bit of steam behind it, too."
"I throw over the top, sidearm, submarine now. Work four or five different pitches," Zeboskey said. "You've just to be crafty. Going from not playing, to junior college, then sitting out another year at DII and sitting out a year due to Covid and going to Division I, it was a big gap and I had to find ways to get guys out. I had to figure that stuff out. I had to kind of become a magician, so to speak."
Zeboskey helped Wyoming East to the Class AA state championship in 2013, and a year later he was first-team all-state after posting an 8-1 record with 73 strikeouts for the Warriors. And now he gets to do it all in front of family and friends once again.
"I didn't get to play last summer, so coming into this summer it's nice to be home, be around family and get to play in front of all of my fans," he said. "Representing not only my hometown, but the whole community. Do it for the people."
As a three-year Miner who grew up in the area, Zeboskey can offer his teammates who are from several states whatever help they might need.
"I feel like, at this age, coming into summer ball, guys are just wanting to have fun, make friends and have a good time," he said. "I feel like it will come for them more on their own than me helping, but I feel like I'll be here to be a leader to help figure things out."
"You can tell when players have been focused about preparing to throw. You just watch how they go about their everyday business and what they do," Epling said. "I got to watch him a few times when he was at Marshall and when he worked out here. I just watched how he went about his business. That tells a lot — without the coach being there. So I'm sitting there watching and we talk and we share ideas and I tell him certain things, he's very open-minded and he takes it and he runs with it.
"He is going to be a very, very valuable part of our success this year. He really is."
