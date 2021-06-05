Zeboskey leads Miners to third straight win

Josh Zeboskey struck out eight and walked two over five innings and the West Virginia Miners defeated the Johnstown Mill Rats 7-2 to sweep the series Friday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners (3-4) never trailed, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They have won three straight after starting the season 0-4, and outscored Johnstown 36-6 in the three-game series.
Zeboskey (1-0) was making his first start. He allowed five hits and two earned runs. Three relievers combined to hold the Mill Rats (2-6) to one hit over the final four innings.
Pat Mills drove in two runs for the Miners, who will begin a two-game series at Champion City Saturday at 6:35 p.m.