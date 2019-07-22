A day after an overwhelming loss to Chillicothe, West Virginia needed a strong performance.
Josh Zeboskey delivered.
The Miners left-hander tossed an efficient five innings and the Miners held off Lafayette long enough for an 8-7 win Sunday, sending them into the all-star break on a positive note.
Zeboskey (2-0) struck out a season-high nine batters in his best outing of the summer. He walked three but held Lafayette to three hits and a pair of runs on an 85-pitch afternoon.
“I felt like I had all my stuff working today,” said Zeboskey, a 2014 Wyoming East graduate. “My off-speed was working well today. I had guys behind me making plays. It was real nice to get a win.”
His performance was in stark contrast to Saturday’s 15-3 loss to Chillicothe. The Paints had 16 hits and all 15 runs were earned.
“(Zeboskey) absolutely dealt,” first-year Miners manager Mike Syrett said. “Good for him. That was exactly what we needed today coming from a big loss (Saturday).”
Zeboskey only faced real danger in the third, when a two-run single by Zach Schwartzenbarger pulled the Aviators to within 3-2. But he closed that inning with a strikeout as he came up big throughout his abbreviated outing.
He walked Trey Sweeney to start the game but struck the next three batters. Matt Mackey doubled with one out in the second and later went to third, but Zeboskey got Schwartzenbarger looking to end the inning.
Zeboskey saved his most efficient inning for last. He went into the fifth with 75 pitches and needed only 10 for his only perfect inning before turning it over to the bullpen.
“Just bulldog mentality,” Zeboskey said. “Gotta go out there and get them out.”
“Even (Schwarzenbarger’s single) was an executed pitch. The kid just did a good job with it with two out and guys in scoring position,” Syrett said. “You just tip your hat in that situation and you move forward. You need to execute pitches and (Zeboskey) did that.”
Meanwhile, the Miners’ bats were alive when needed. They led 3-0 in the second but needed just one hit to do it. Kyle Schaefer delivered a two-run triple with one out, but Lafayette starter Tyler Kissinger (2-2) walked four in the inning and left after 1 2/3 innings.
The Miners (17-30) had just one hit through four, but that changed with a five-run fifth. They hit for the cycle in the inning, capped by Michael Pineiro’s two-run homer, his third of the year, over the right field wall that made it 8-2.
Six of the Miners’ seven hits went for extra bases.
The Aviators (24-22) were able to get back in it with a single run in the seventh and then a long four-run eighth. Mackey’s two-run double with one out was the highlight.
All five late-inning runs were scored off Philip Hoffman, who had his streak of 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings snapped. Two of the runs were unearned.
Nick Turnbull, who will pitch in the Prospect League All-Star game Tuesday, worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save. The final out came when fellow all-star Matt Rubayo ran down Chris Monroe’s fly ball to the warning track in center field.
The Miners are off four days for the all-star break, which starts with tonight’s Home Run Derby in Normal, Ill. Rubayo will participate in that, with Syrett pitching to him. Rubayo and Turnbull will be joined by first baseman Ross Mulhall.
“Six in the morning, we’re outta here,” Syrett said. “We’re going to get the boys some doughnuts and we’re going to enjoy each other’s company on the way out there and just have some fun. It’s going to be a fun couple of days.”
Notes: The game was delayed in the third inning when a fan was hit in the face with a foul ball off the bat of a Lafayette hitter. The lady received immediate medical attention and was able to walk to an ambulance and was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on her condition at press time. ... Turnbull announced Sunday he has committed to Charlotte of Conference USA. ... The Miners will return home Friday for a doubleheader against Terre Haute. First pitch for game one will be 5:05 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber