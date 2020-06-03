Zaccheo, Zambos lead qualifiers

Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldLandon Perry of Shady Spring hits from the trap on the par-3 17th hole on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs during a qualifier for the 87th West Virginia Open on Wednesday. Perry shot 3-over 75 to finish tied for third with Fayetteville's Nicholas Carte and secure a spot in the Open set for June 23-25 on the Cobb.