Zaccheo, Zambos lead qualifiers

The 87th West Virginia Open will include several golfers with extensive knowledge of the host course.
The third qualifier for the three-day event was held Wednesday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs. Beckley's Isaiah Zaccheo and White Sulphur Springs' Blake Zambos tied for the low round with a 1-under-par 71.
They were two of 15 golfers to lock up their spots in the Open, which will be played on the Cobb June 23-25.
Zaccheo's day included three birdies, two coming on par-5s. He started his day on the back nine and made the turn with a birdie on the par-5 549-yard 18th hole.
His other birdies came on No. 2 (par-5, 520 yards) and No. 15 (par-4, 386).
“I just tried to make par," Zaccheo told the West Virginia Golf Association. "With the greens as quick as they were, I just wanted to play safe to ensure qualifying, as I’m looking forward to this year’s championship.”
Zambos made four birdies but also had three bogeys, one fewer than Zaccheo. Zambos birdied Nos. 2 and 15 like Zaccheo. The shot on 15 was the last of three straight birdies.
Nicholas Carte of Fayetteville and Landon Perry of Shady Spring were tied at 3-over to finish behind the leaders. Alone in fifth was Carson Proffitt of Camp Creek (4-over).
Jamison Hamm (Nimitz), Brett Laxton (Pineville), David Woodrum (Bluefield) and Cole Burgess (Bluefield) all shot 5-over to secure the next four spots.
The 10-12 spots went to Daniels' Gary Cooper, Beaver's Drew Green and Hurricane's Michael Foust, all at 6-over.
Rounding out the top 15 with scores of 7-over were Doss Howell (Beckley), Noah Clark (Pearisburg) and Johnathon Winkler (Daniels).
The next qualifier will be June 12 at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. That will be followed June 14 at Riverside in Mason and June 17 at Greenhills in Ravenswood.