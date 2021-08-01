Isaiah Zaccheo of Beckley shot a 3-under 67 and is one of three golfers at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the West Virginia Amateur played on The Greenbrier’s Meadows Course on Sunday.
After shooting 1-over before the turn, Zaccheo blistered the back nine with three birdies for a 31.
Huston Chandler and defending champion Alex Eastholm are tied for the lead with Zaccheo.
Todd Duncan, the two-time high school Class AA state champion from Shady Spring, is one of five golfers at 1-over 72. Patrick Smith, who helped Wyoming East to two Class AA state championships, is at 2-over.
Jackson Hill of Beckley finished the day at 3-over.
The tournament will move to the Old White TPC Course for Monday’s second round with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m.