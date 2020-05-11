Youth sports are on

There is now at least a target date for the return of youth sports, although what exactly can be done on that date remains a question.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that baseball, softball and soccer — "low contact" sports, as he termed them — can resume on Monday, June 8. It was unclear whether that date will serve as the first on which games can be played or if practice is cleared to resume.
Justice excluded contact sports such as football and basketball from the clearance.
National headquarters of leagues at different levels released statements last month urging each individual state to follow its governor's guidelines in deciding when and how to reopen. Little League Baseball suggested leagues wait until May 11 — the date of Justice's announcement — before considering how and if to get back on the field.
Little League canceled all regional tournaments and the Little League World Series, but encouraged leagues to go on with planning regular seasons. Locally, Fayetteville, Oak Hill and Midland Trail all decided last month to cancel their seasons.
"Everyone involved with Little League is excited to hear that we have a definite target date for the ability to begin playing," said District 4 administrator Paul Flanagan. "States in warmer spots in the country had already started practicing so they will be resuming. By large here we had done the prep work and signups. Some (leagues) had drafted and others had not.
"We need to get clarification on how exactly we can get our children out to participate and ensure their safety while playing Little League Baseball and Little League Softball. The governor said further guidance and instructions (including the start of practice and games) are to come."
Flanagan said drafts may be done virtually instead of in-person. He also said plans are to hold postseason tournaments if they remain in line with any existing distancing guidelines and if parents are comfortable with traveling across the state.
Doug Leeber, president of Beckley Babe Ruth, was relieved to get the go-ahead but emphasized responsibilities must still be taken. Babe Ruth League typically does not start until after the high school season is complete, so the delayed date will not have as much as an impact as on Little League.
Leeber said they will "wait until the governor releases his guidelines" to determine when practice starts, but said there will be a two-week practice period before play begins.
Many precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of players, coaches and umpires on the field, as well as fans, Leeber added.
"We plan to play right up to around the first day of school (in August)," Leeber said. "We will follow all of the governor's upcoming guidelines."
Plans are for the league to sponsor 13-15 and 16-18-year-old divisions. The younger division will play games at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at Harry Lewin Field. The older division will play at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Leeber said there will not be walkup registration this year. It will be handled online starting on a date to be announced. The cost will be $60 with a small handling fee. If for some reason the season does not get played, Babe Ruth League will issue a full refund.
Babe Ruth has canceled regional tournaments and its World Series, but Leeber said the Beckley league will participate in area postseason tournaments if played.
"If the governor says to cut (youth sports), then we will," Leeber said. "The kids' safety has to come first."
The West Virginia American Legion announced Monday it has canceled the entire 2020 season.
